716 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

DE traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.00. 851,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.44. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.53.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

