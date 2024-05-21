Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Bought by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up about 5.2% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 941,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

