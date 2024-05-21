Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2,008.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.66. The company had a trading volume of 29,761,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,240,469. The company has a market capitalization of $266.14 billion, a PE ratio of 242.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

