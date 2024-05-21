aelf (ELF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.01 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. aelf has a market cap of $389.17 million and $12.01 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000871 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000566 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,129,539 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

