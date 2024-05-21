Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 48,679 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 115.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,349,000 after acquiring an additional 202,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,117,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,764,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,502,000 after purchasing an additional 175,117 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 428,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,525,000 after purchasing an additional 258,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. 1,119,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,519. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

