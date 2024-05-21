Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Air T Trading Down 0.3 %

Air T stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 2,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

