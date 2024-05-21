Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
Air T Trading Down 0.3 %
Air T stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 2,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.
Air T Company Profile
