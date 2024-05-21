Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $46.01. Approximately 1,905,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,511,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

