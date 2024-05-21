American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Raised by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in American Tower were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $2,001,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.98. 611,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.16. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.