Analyzing Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) & PSYC (OTCMKTS:PSYC)

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) and PSYC (OTCMKTS:PSYC – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ziff Davis and PSYC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ziff Davis $1.37 billion 1.88 $41.50 million $1.21 46.08 PSYC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ziff Davis has higher revenue and earnings than PSYC.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ziff Davis 4.36% 14.26% 7.57% PSYC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Ziff Davis and PSYC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ziff Davis and PSYC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ziff Davis 0 3 5 0 2.63 PSYC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ziff Davis currently has a consensus price target of $75.13, indicating a potential upside of 34.25%. Given Ziff Davis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ziff Davis is more favorable than PSYC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Ziff Davis shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ziff Davis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ziff Davis beats PSYC on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com. It also offers gaming and entertainment content under the IGN Entertainment and Humble Bundle brands; and information on internet connectivity under the Ookla, Ekahau, Downdetector, and RootMetrics brands. The company also offers digital content and information services for health and wellness consumers under the Everyday Health, DailyOM, Lose It!, Diabetes Daily, Castle Connolly, and Migraine Again brands; pregnancy and parenting content under the BabyCenter, Emma's Diary, and What to Expect brands; and Medpage Today that delivers medical news. In addition, the company offers PRIME Education, a medical education program for healthcare professionals; and Health eCareers, a digital portal for healthcare professionals. Further, it provides endpoint and email security, security awareness training, secure backup and file sharing, and virtual private network solutions under the IPVanish, VIPRE, Livedrive, Inspired eLearning, and SugarSync brands; and email marketing and delivery solutions, search engine optimization tools, and voice and text communication services under the Campaigner, iContact, SMTP, Kickbox, MOZ Pro, MOZ Local, Stat Analytics, eVoice, and Line2 brands. The company was formerly known as j2 Global, Inc. and changed its name to Ziff Davis, Inc. in October 2021. Ziff Davis, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PSYC

PSYC Corporation operates as a media company focuses on psychedelic and cannabis sectors. It owns and operates Psychedelic Spotlight, a media platform for news, information, and content for all things psychedelic-related. The company was formerly known as Global Trac Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to PSYC Corporation in February 2022. PSYC Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

