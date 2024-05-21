Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Trading 1.9% Higher

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.03 and last traded at $102.03. 318,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,667,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.17.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $25,060,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

