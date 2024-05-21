Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 11.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 7.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 8.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. 5,474,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,462,852. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

