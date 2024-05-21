Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 769.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

MS traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.58. 5,253,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.04. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

