Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after acquiring an additional 150,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,576 shares of company stock worth $99,336,130 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $349.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,203. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.93. The company has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 971.28, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

