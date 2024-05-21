BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0889 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BIGZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. 702,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 273,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,219,593.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,191,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,053,786.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,349,224 shares of company stock worth $10,810,878 in the last three months.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

