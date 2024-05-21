BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Down 0.4%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $800.55 and last traded at $801.59. 103,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 606,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $805.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $791.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $780.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,037 shares of company stock valued at $61,743,127. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

