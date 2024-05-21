Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.71 and last traded at $42.75. 3,665,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 15,375,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

