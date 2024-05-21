Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Nemes Rush Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 4.7% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $13.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,400.24. The company had a trading volume of 983,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,313.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,190.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.12 and a 1-year high of $1,445.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

