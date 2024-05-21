Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Shares Purchased by Kim LLC

Kim LLC boosted its stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC’s holdings in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the third quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the third quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the third quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

Shares of BUJA stock remained flat at $10.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. 693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,128. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.

About Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

