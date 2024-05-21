CAE (NYSE:CAE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.45 million.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. 709,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,134. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CAE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

