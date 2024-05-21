CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.45 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of CAE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,134. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. CAE has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

