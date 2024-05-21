Capital Management Associates NY Acquires New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Adobe accounts for 1.4% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.85. 1,913,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,390. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.72 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.