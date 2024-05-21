Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.65

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.65 and last traded at $111.57, with a volume of 37263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.46.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $445,518.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,160 shares of company stock worth $3,645,081. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile



Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

