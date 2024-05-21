Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.41. 1,436,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.04 and its 200-day moving average is $312.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $205.60 and a one year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

