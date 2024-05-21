Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 2,991 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 958.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.34. The stock had a trading volume of 437,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $94.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.48.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

