Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 4,388 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,785,000 after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $156,701,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,700,000 after buying an additional 706,134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 658,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,082. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $76.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

