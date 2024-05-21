Certified Advisory Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $61.99. 251,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

