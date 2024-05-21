Certified Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.66. 1,938,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

