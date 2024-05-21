Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 367,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 142,677 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 72,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCO stock remained flat at $21.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 355,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,376. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
