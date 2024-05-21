Certified Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,224,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,719,000 after buying an additional 188,248 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,313,000 after acquiring an additional 141,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74,391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after acquiring an additional 56,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 55,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.15. 86,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,275. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $93.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

