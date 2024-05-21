Certified Advisory Corp Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,449,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $90,808,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,962,000 after acquiring an additional 360,615 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.66. 281,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,996. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

