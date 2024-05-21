Certified Advisory Corp Sells 775 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 937,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $324,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 87,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,991 shares of company stock valued at $35,915,914. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.12. 2,709,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,671. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

