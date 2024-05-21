CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.96

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.96 and last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 173216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEU. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.69.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. Analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7199148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.19%. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$127,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 498,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,920 over the last quarter. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Stories

