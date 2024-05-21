Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Purchases 100,000 Shares

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,270.00.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Performance

Chesapeake Gold stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.60. 55,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 19.07. Chesapeake Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.06 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.01.

Get Chesapeake Gold alerts:

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

