Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4,726.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of C traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.74. 11,187,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,924,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- What does consumer price index measure?
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.