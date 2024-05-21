Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $3.02 Billion Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,740,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 485,117 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,022,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.05.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $522.56. 542,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,224. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.04. The company has a market cap of $480.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

