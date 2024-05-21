Coinmetro Token (XCM) Price Down 83.5% This Week

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 83.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded down 83.5% against the dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and $166,140.37 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011344 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,630.64 or 0.99966379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00011737 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00112048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,564,696 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

