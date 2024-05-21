Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,308 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,140 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Comcast by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 331,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 88.6% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 365,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 171,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,280,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,596,348. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

