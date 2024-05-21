Compound Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. Compound has a market cap of $512.72 million and approximately $50.83 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for $62.16 or 0.00089242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00012576 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $45,584.58 or 0.68469697 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,248,291 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,248,137.11197555 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 59.01147384 USD and is up 5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 496 active market(s) with $36,921,810.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

