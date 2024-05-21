CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.7% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.61. 3,161,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,464,151. The stock has a market cap of $269.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 446,577 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,816. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

