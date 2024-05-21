Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of RSP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.83. 3,750,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,334. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.81 and its 200-day moving average is $158.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
