Crewe Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after buying an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 783,834 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,015,000 after buying an additional 231,382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,485,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SDY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.01. 177,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average is $124.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

