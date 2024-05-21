Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,379,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,453,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.