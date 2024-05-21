Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $151.80. The company had a trading volume of 884,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,182. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

