Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 387,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,369,000 after acquiring an additional 256,897 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 5,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.21. 2,668,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,463,640. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average of $93.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $98.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.