Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,109,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE BTT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 86,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,942. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.