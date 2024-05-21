Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,699. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $67.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

