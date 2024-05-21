Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 393 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 130.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,381,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.63. The stock had a trading volume of 255,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,443. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.