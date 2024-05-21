Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 7,668 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,774.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,993,000 after purchasing an additional 660,955 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,772,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,217. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average of $104.56. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

