Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 23,758 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $65.15. 16,968,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,785,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.01.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

