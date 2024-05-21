Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Xylem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 351.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,934 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Xylem by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 811,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,780,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.70.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.95. 957,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,346. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

